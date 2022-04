Erdogan To Hold Telephone Conversations With Putin And Zelenskyy In Coming Days

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to hold telephone conversations with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days, following which he hopes that it will be possible to organize a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

This was reported by the Turkish publication Anadolu Agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are planning conversations with Putin and Zelenskyy today or tomorrow. Based on the results of these conversations, we hope for a meeting of the presidents," Erdogan said in a conversation with reporters on Friday, April 22.

It is noted that Turkey is making efforts to continue the Istanbul process between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and is ready to organize a dialogue at the level of heads of states.

According to Erdogan, if the presidents accept the invitation of the Turkish side, then the summit meeting can be held in Istanbul.

He also expressed hope for progress in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Turkey announced that it was ready to take out the wounded and killed in Mariupol from Berdiansk on ships, approval was expected from Putin.

Later, Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, who was taken into custody, asked Putin and Zelenskyy to exchange him for the defenders and residents of Mariupol.