The Dutch government has decided to completely abandon natural gas supplies from Russia by the end of this year. The corresponding statement was made by the Minister for Climate and Energy Policy Rob Jetten, reports NOS.

According to him, the authorities want to fill the gas storage facilities available in the country as much as possible before the onset of winter. The Minister noted that mainly energy and other companies should do this. At the moment, due to high gas prices, they do not dare to take such risks.

"But these companies themselves are also saying that they want to stop replenishing Putin's war purse," Jetten said.

Jetten said that the government intends to develop a special scheme to compensate for the difference in gas prices for these companies.

State-owned Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN) is scheduled to fill Bergermeer's gas storage facility with 70% of its capacity if other energy companies do not do so as part of the arrangements. The cost of this is estimated at EUR 623 million.

In addition, the country intends to increase imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its storage will be provided by gas terminals in Rotterdam and Eemshaven.

"Other European countries should also be able to phase it out, but ultimately we are seeking a ban on all energy from Russia," Jetten added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the country would temporarily increase gas production in the North Sea in order to reduce its dependence on energy supplies from Russia.

We also reported that in early April, the Estonian authorities announced their intention to abandon Russian gas by the end of this year.

And neighboring Lithuania announced on April 3 that it had completely stopped importing gas from Russia. The country became the first in the European Union to take such a step.

We will remind, earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the EU countries about the painful consequences of refusing to import Russian gas.