The Kremlin is afraid of discontent and riots of citizens of the Russian Federation in the event of peace negotiations and the retreat of the troops, therefore they cannot end the war in Ukraine without damaging the rating of President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Meduza on Friday, April 23, citing its own sources.

The publication points out that the Russian leadership has been spreading false propaganda about Nazism in Ukraine for too long, which is why the citizens of the country in the majority supported the invasion of the neighboring country. Now the Kremlin, seeing the failures at the front, would like to go to peace talks, but fears indignation in its society, which may regard this as a betrayal.

"These are too strong triggers, this is the revival of the memory of the Great Patriotic War, when they fought against the Nazis. This memory has been cherished for too long. At the same time, the staff of the Presidential Administration publicly support this rhetoric, because they believe that with public opinion "it's too late to argue" - but they still have to fight until some result that can be declared a "victory," the statement says.

At the same time, the sources of the publication are sure that no protests should be expected in Russia if the propaganda stops escalating and reporting on "Nazis in Ukraine." People will simply turn their attention to their own problems and not even think about any rallies, Meduza writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a British intelligence review of the war in Ukraine as of April 21 stated that Russia was in a hurry to win at least some "victory" by May 9.

At the same time, on April 21, Ukrainians drew attention to the unnatural posture of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a conversation with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

On April 19, Oleksii Arestovych, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, said that the offensive of Russian troops in Donbas that had begun would be the last major offensive of this war.