Rozetka Changes Its Brand Name To Smilyvist Because Of War

Rozetka online store changed its brand name to Smilyvist [Bravery] because of the war.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The largest Ukrainian online retailer has joined the #BRAVEUKRAINE global communication platform. As part of the project, Rozetka will talk about its employees: couriers, logisticians, drivers, sellers and other company employees who continue to work during the war. The brand name on the website rozetka.com.ua was replaced with the word Smilyvist. Since February 24, the company has been operating under martial law. Couriers delivered vital orders under shelling and explosions, and bomb shelters were set up in warehouses,” the statement says.

According to the statement, 153 employees of the company joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Currently, Rozetka has resumed the work of 118 points of delivery of goods in 48 Ukrainian cities (before the war there were 270), in particular in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and also the opening is planned in the regions of Kyiv region most affected by hostilities.

"First of all, the points of delivery are focused on orders made through the website and essential goods, household chemicals, hygiene products, pet products, baby food. The points work according to the schedule: 10:00 a.m.-06:00 p.m. (depending on the war zone). Delivery of orders to points of delivery is free of charge. Besides, the online retailer returned its own delivery in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, delivery to all working branches of Nova Poshta and Ukrposhta. And on April 12, the brand's flagship was reopened - the most a large store on Stepana Bandery Avenue in Kyiv," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the first half of April, Rozetka resumed work in Kharkiv, Sumy and Mykolaiv.

Online store Rozetka.ua is one of the largest online stores in Ukraine, which offers about 10 million goods available for purchase.

The website of the online store was visited on average by more than 2.5 million unique visitors per day.