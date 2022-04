The Russian army is completing the determination of favorable places for strikes in the Donbas, said the speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzianyk.

"The leadership of the Russian army is completing the determination of favorable places for the main strikes. This is evidenced in particular by the methods of fire defeat, the form of building combat formations, the separation of enemy troops, as well as continuous offensive actions in certain directions," he said.

The greatest activity of the invaders is observed in the direction of Izium-Barvinkove, in the area of the Popasna junction railway station, in the area of the Severodonetsk urbanized area, near Mariupol, as well as on the Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk road section.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Balakliia in Kharkiv region wounded Russian soldiers began to be placed in a city polyclinic.

The Russian military concentrated 25 battalion-tactical groups in the Izium direction.

The invaders intensified in the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, partially blocking Kharkiv.