For a further attack on the Azovstal plant in the blocked Mariupol, which is protected by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, it is planned to involve Russian guardsmen and the structures of the FSB of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skybytskyi on the air of the national telethon.

The Russian Federation may refuse a large-scale assault on Azovstal, but uses other methods.

"But, according to our information, they plan to involve the National Guard, other structures, including the FSB structures, which will continue to attack the plant in order to destroy our resistance," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Putin called the assault on the Azovstal industrial zone in Mariupol "unreasonable" and ordered to block it.

In addition, Putin asked Shoigu "to once again offer everyone who has not yet laid down their arms to do so." Ukraine demands from Russia to urgently create a humanitarian corridor from Azovstal.