Russian Troops Try To Break Through Defenses Of Armed Forces Of Ukraine Near Izium

Russian troops tried to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Virnopillia area near Izium in Kharkiv region, but suffered losses and were thrown back. Activist and volunteer Roman Donyk wrote about this on Facebook on Friday, April 22.

According to the statement, after a fierce battle, the attack was repulsed.

Three enemy tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles were shot down.

The losses of the personnel of the invaders are about fifty (including sanitary).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, April 22, the acting commander of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnekayev said that during the "second phase of the special operation" in Ukraine, the Russian invaders want to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine, as well as provide a land corridor to Crimea.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine needs heavy weapons to liberate the territories occupied by Russian troops, since otherwise Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop.

At the same time, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for April 21 increased by 200 to 21,200 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 9 tanks, 4 aircraft and 2 helicopters.