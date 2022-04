Moldova has completed the filling of a questionnaire, which is part of the procedure for obtaining the status of a candidate country for EU membership. Newsmaker writes about this.

In the presidential administration building on April 22, a ceremony was held to transfer the questionnaire to the head of the EU Delegation to Moldova, Janis Mazeiks.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu noted that this is the first questionnaire that the country must fill out to join the EU.

"Joining the EU is Moldova's national project, the project of the current generation, the light at the end of the tunnel, which we all need so much. And for this we must work, make a joint effort of the whole society. The EU is primarily a project of peace, welfare, democracy, prosperity. Moldova will be safe in the European family," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the other day Ukraine filled out and sent the first part of the questionnaire to the European Commission to obtain the status of a candidate for EU membership.

On March 1, the European Parliament recommended granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

The European Union will consider granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union at a summit of leaders in June.