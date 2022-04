The Russian invaders do not release civilians from Azovstal, refusing to open a green corridor for them to evacuate. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk on Facebook.

Thus, Vereshchuk noted that the Ukrainian military and about 1,000 civilians are at Azovstal.

"There are corridors for surrender. The Russians opened such a corridor, but we do not need it. For our military does not want to surrender to them. There are humanitarian corridors for evacuating citizens from the war zone. We need such a corridor from Azovstal to evacuate women, children and the elderly from there. The Russians refuse to open the corridor to civilians, cynically pretending that they do not understand the difference between the corridor for the surrender of the military and the humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians. They understand everything. It's just that in this way they are trying to put additional pressure on our military," Vereshchuk wrote.

Vereshchuk also again appealed to world leaders and the world community to immediately make every effort to open a humanitarian corridor from Azovstal for women, children and the elderly.

