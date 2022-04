The Russians managed to save only 58 people out of 510 who were allegedly on board the Russian missile cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea.

This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda.

We will remind, earlier the South Operational Command said that the Russian cruiser Moskva after being hit by the Neptune missile turned over and began to sink. This was also facilitated by the storm. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized the loss of the cruiser Moskva, but the reason was indicated "damage to the hull obtained during the fire from the detonation of ammunition."

Later, Russia began to look for the cruiser Moskva sunk by Ukrainian Neptune missiles.