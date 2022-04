U.S. Will Provide Ukraine With Additional Direct Financial Assistance Of USD 500 Million

The United States will provide Ukraine with additional direct financial assistance in the amount of USD 500 million.

This was announced by U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The funds will go to the state budget of Ukraine in the form of grant assistance to help stabilize the economy and provide protected expenses in wartime conditions: payment of salaries, pensions, social benefits.

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine welcomes the decision of the U.S. authorities and thanked the partners.

Joe Biden assured of the adamant support of Ukraine and stressed the readiness of the United States to continue to put pressure on the aggressor country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, grant assistance to Ukraine from the United States has been announced up to USD 1 billion.