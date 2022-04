British Embassy Will Resume Work In Kyiv From Next Week - Yermak

Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak has said that the British Embassy will resume work in Kyiv from next week (April 21-29).

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The British Embassy will resume its work in Kyiv from next week," he wrote.

According to Yermak, this was stated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The head of the Office considers this an important signal and thanked the allies for such a decision.

As of April 18, diplomatic missions of the European Union, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Turkey, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Vatican, Moldova, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan are operating in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 5, Turkey announced that it was returning the staff of its embassy to Kyiv.

The embassies of Slovenia, Turkey, Lithuania were the first to return to Kyiv.

Before Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, a number of embassies moved from Kyiv to Lviv, and after the outbreak of war, some diplomats left the country; the rest of the embassies moved from Kyiv after the Russian attack.