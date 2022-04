On April 20, 220 wounded and 50 bodies of the killed invaders were delivered to the Novoaidar hospital.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. According to available information, on April 20, another batch of wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (about 220 people) and more than 50 bodies of the killed invaders were delivered to the central district hospital of the town of Novoaidar," the military authority reports.

Besides, the battalion-tactical group of the 136th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 58th combined arms army of the Southern Military District, operating in the Kurakhivske direction, suffered significant losses in manpower (up to 250 people) and lost up to 10 units of rocket and lethal barreled systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders fired at the district hospital in Balakliya, Kharkiv region.