More than 2,000 citizens are currently considered missing.

The National Police announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Overall, nearly 5,000 people have been reported missing since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the National Police.

During this time, the police managed to find 2,870 people, and more than 2,000 are currently on the wanted list.

The authority said that day and night the police process a huge amount of information, carry out thousands of search actions, since the life of every person in Ukraine is of the highest value, and every lost life is a great tragedy for the whole country.

Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko wrote on his Facebook page that the National Police expanded the functionality of the hot line for relatives of the victims at the phone number 089 420 18 67.

You can now file a missing persons report using this number.

Klymenko also noted that, unfortunately, at present, unidentified bodies of victims of the Russian occupiers are in specialized institutions.

"It is important to establish their names and give their relatives the opportunity to say goodbye and bury the killed. Therefore, relatives of the missing can also give biological samples to compare DNA profiles. How to go through this procedure, the hot line specialist will tell you on 089 420 18 67," the head of the National Police said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 1,100 civilians went missing in the occupied and liberated territories.