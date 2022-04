Russian Troops Personnel Losses On April 21 Up 200 To 21,200 Killed, Equipment By 9 Tanks, 4 Aircraft

The losses of personnel of the Russian troops on April 21 increased by 200 to 21,200 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 9 tanks, 4 aircraft and 2 helicopters over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy lost 4 aircraft over the past day (total - 176), 2 helicopters (total - 153), 9 tanks (total - 838), 44 armored combat vehicles (total - 2,162), 4 artillery systems (total - 397), 15 units of automotive equipment (total - 1,523), 6 drones (total - 172).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 138 rocket artillery units, 69 air defense systems, 8 ships/boats, 4 launchers, 76 tanks with fuel and lubricants.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the military leadership of Russia is trying to replenish the loss of officers at the expense of officers of higher military educational institutions.