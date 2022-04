Ukrainian Military In UK Learning To Fight On New Types Of Equipment – Johnson

Ukrainian troops are being trained in the UK and Poland, where they master new types of equipment.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke about this during his visit to India, writes BBC.

Johnson noted that in the UK, the Ukrainian military is learning how to use the armor that Britain supplies to repel Russian troops.

Johnson's spokesman, in turn, noted that we are talking about a "couple of dozens" of Ukrainian soldiers who are now on exercises.

This month, the Ukrainian military began training in vehicles donated by the island nation.

Johnson also assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would continue to help Ukraine defend sovereignty in the coming weeks and months.