In response to the U.S. sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has imposed restrictions on 29 Americans "shaping the Russophobic Agenda."

The official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) on the Telegram social network informs about this with reference to the statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian authorities, in particular, imposed restrictions on entry into their territory to such employees of the American media:

- George Stephanopoulos - host of the ABC TV channel;

- David Ignatius - journalist, expert of the "W. Wilson Center";

- Kevin Rothrock, expert at the Wilson Center, editor-in-chief of the English version of the Meduza media portal;

- Bianna Vitalievna Golodryga - Senior International Analyst of the CNN TV channel.

At the same time, the Russian Federation stressed that "in the near future there will be a new announcement about the next replenishment of the Russian "stop list" in the order of countermeasures against the hostile actions of the U.S. authorities."