The Ministry of Economy expects that Ukraine will become a full member of the European Union in 2024.

This was announced by First Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Economy Yuliya Sviridenko in a column for the Ukrainska Pravda online media.

The Minister is confident that Ukraine will fulfill all the requirements for future membership at the same rapid pace and join the EU in 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 28, Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the EU. On March 1, the European Parliament recommended granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.

Now, the European Union will consider granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the European Union at the leaders' summit in June.

In the meantime, Ukraine has sent the first part of the completed questionnaire to the European Commission to assess our ability to obtain EU candidate status, work has begun on the second part.