The Russian military has concentrated 25 battalion tactical groups in the Izium direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the agency, the enemy is attempting to launch an offensive in the direction of the Zavody settlement.

Russian invaders have reached the northern outskirts of Dibrovne, trying to gain a foothold on the reached line.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Kharkiv region in the Izium direction, Russian invaders, dressed in Ukrainian military uniforms, tried to take control of the Dovhenke settlement. In the Izium direction, the enemy could use chemical weapons.

The Russian occupation troops have been regrouping their forces in eastern Ukraine over the past weeks and are now trying to break through the defense line of the Ukrainian military in several directions, choosing the Izium direction as the main one.