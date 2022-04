Ukraine Will Need At Least USD 600 Billion For Restoration – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says Ukraine will need at least USD 600 billion for restoration.

This is stated in a statement posted on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 21, during a visit to Washington (USA), Shmyhal took part in Spring Meetings-2022, which is jointly held by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Shmyhal told international partners about Russia's plans to destroy Ukraine and the Ukrainian economy, and also called for short-term funding for the Ukrainian state.

According to him, one of the instruments of such support may be special drawing rights issued by the IMF.

The Ukrainian government is calling on international partners to provide 10% of their SDRs to Ukraine, which will raise billions of dollars to cover the budget deficit.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, during a working visit to Washington, Shmyhal met with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and members of the United States Congress and called for partners to join forces to help Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, President of the United States Joseph Biden announced a new USD 800 million military aid package to Ukraine.