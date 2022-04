Over the past 24 hours of April 21, the Ukrainian military in the territory of Donetsk and Lugansk regions repelled ten attacks conducted by Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that over the past day, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed six tanks, eight armored units and fifteen vehicles, four artillery systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the occupiers have become more active in the Donetsk and Tavriiske directions, partially blocking Kharkiv.

The military liquidated the Russian lieutenant colonel Mezhuev.

Meanwhile, the Russians are lying about the capture of the city of Rubizhne: Ukrainian control is partially preserved over the settlement.