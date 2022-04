On Thursday, April 21, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 15 enemy air targets, including 3 aircraft and 3 helicopters.

This was announced by the speaker of the command of the Air Force Yurii Ihnat.

In addition, almost simultaneously in the Izium direction, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command Skhid of the Air Forces destroyed two Russian aircraft at once, preliminarily: Su-34 and Su-35.

The air assault troops supplement the statistics of downed enemy aircraft by the Su-25 attack aircraft and the Mi-8 helicopter. Another Mi-8 was shot down by marines.

As a result, on April 21, the 15 air targets were:

- 3 aircraft (preliminary Su-34, Su-35, Su-25);

- 3 helicopters (two Mi-8 and one Ka-52);

- 9 UAVs (Orlan-10).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the military liquidated the Russian Lieutenant Colonel Mezhuev.

In the meantime, as of the morning of the 58th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the occupiers intensified military operations in Donetsk and Tavriiske directions, and also partially blocked Kharkiv.