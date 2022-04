In the occupied territories of Kherson region, the invaders are preparing to mobilize men, and in May they want to hold a "referendum."

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported this.

"In the temporarily captured territory of Kherson region, the self-proclaimed occupation authority announced the mobilization of male persons," the statement says.

The department believes that the Russians want to hold a "referendum" there on May 1, and from May 2 to 10 - a "population census." Local residents are prohibited from moving between settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, April 21, the Ukrainian military launched seven accurate strikes on the positions of the Russian troops in the south. This is reported by the South Operational Command.

In Kherson region, the Russian invaders held a meeting with the local population, at which they announced that there would be no more "green corridors."

Russian troops made new attempts to capture the entire territory of Kherson region and fired at civilian infrastructure.

In Kherson region, the invaders distribute expired humanitarian aid and medicines of incomprehensible origin.