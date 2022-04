Member of the Bundestag called on the UN Security Council to demand that Russia provide a humanitarian corrido

The United Nations Security Council should convene a special session and follow the demands of the Ukrainian government from the Russian Federation to establish a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol.

This was stated by the Member of the German Parliament from the Greens Robin Wagner in his comment to Guildhall.

"The situation in Mariupol is absolutely tragic and, unfortunately, there are no signs of its stabilization. Today, the political pressure from the global community should be maximized to prevent the continuation of Russia's atrocities and to establish a humanitarian corridor for all those who are currently blocked in the city", - the politician said.

"A special session of the UN Security Council is required to support the demands of the Ukrainian government to create a stable humanitarian corridor from Mariupol", - he concluded.

Approximately 120,000 civilians remain blocked in the city of Mariupol.

On April 18, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk demanded from the military and political leadership of Russia to secure humanitarian corridors from Mariupol.

Additionally, the Minister stressed that Ukraine requires "an urgent humanitarian corridor from the territory of Azovstal for women, children and other civilians".

According to her, Russia's refusal to provide these humanitarian corridors will be a basis in the future for bringing all those involved in it to criminal responsibility for the war crimes.

Earlier, members of the European Parliament, French MP Rafael Glucksman and German MP Viola Von Kramont made calls on the United Nations to organize a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol.