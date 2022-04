Platform For Life And Peace Parliamentary Group Created In Rada

The Platform for Life and Peace parliamentary group has been created in the Verkhovna Rada.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It consists of 25 former members of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction.

Yaroslav Zheleznшak, MP from the Holos faction, announced on his Telegram channel that Yurii Boiko was elected head of the newly created parliamentary group.

The group included: Hryhorii Mamka, Oleksandr Koltunovych, Oleh Voloshyn, Oleksandr Ponomariov, Volodymyr Kaltsev, Mykhailo Papiev, Serhii Dunaev, Vitalii Bort, Mykhailo Makarenko, Yulii Ioffe, Yurii Boiko, Suto Mamoyan, Oleksandr Puzanov, Hryhorii Surkis, Serhii Levochkin, Serhii Larin, Nataliya Korolevska, Oleksandr Kachnyi, Viktor Chernyi, Yuliya Levochkina, Mykola Skoryk, Yurii Zahorodnii, Vasyl Nimchenko, Nestor Shufrych, Yurii Solod.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since April 14, the activities of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction in the Verkhovna Rada have been suspended.

On March 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated March 18 to suspend the activities of 11 parties, including the Opposition Platform - For Life, the Opposition Bloc, the Sharii Party, the Nashy party of Yevhen Muraev.