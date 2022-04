Rada Adopts Law On De-Sovietization Of Legislation And Cancels Effect Of 1,200 Acts Of USSR And Ukrainian SSR

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the de-Sovietization of legislation and canceled 1,200 acts of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (Ukrainian SSR).

A total of 293 MPs voted for the adoption of bill 4284, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for:

- amendments in the Labor Code and the Housing Code of the Ukrainian SSR;

- cancellation of the normative legal acts of the Soviet period, recognition of the acts of state authorities and administration of the USSR and the Ukrainian SSR to this law as not applicable on the territory of Ukraine, except for provisions that do not contradict the Constitution of Ukraine and the law "On Assignment" and relate to:

a) the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity within the existing state border, defined by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, as well as international treaties, the consent to be bound by which is provided by the Parliament of Ukraine;

b) the administrative-territorial structure of Ukraine;

c) descriptions, awards, presentation, rules for wearing and transferring orders, medals, order ribbons and ribbons of medals on slats, insignia, honorary titles, titles of the USSR.

It is noted that in Ukraine there is a significant array of legislation of the USSR and the Ukrainian SSR, the application of which does not correspond to the realities of modern Ukrainian society.

Moreover, this situation creates legal conflicts in cases where a certain range of social relations is regulated by acts of legislation of the USSR and the Ukrainian SSR and is not regulated at all by the current legislation of Ukraine or is regulated fragmentarily.

This gives rise to a situation in which, in the absence of an appropriate legal act of Ukraine, the legislation of the USSR and the Ukrainian SSR can be automatically applied, since the relevant sphere of relations remains outside the legislative regulation.

The bill cancels the application of 1,228 acts of the USSR and the Ukrainian SSR.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Verkhovna Rada approved the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on extending martial law from April 25 for another 30 days, that is, until May 25.