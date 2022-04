In the city of Belgorod of the Russian Federation, a freight train derailed. This was reported by the Russian website "World of Belogorye" on Thursday, April 21.

"In Belgorod, at the Kreida station, near the bridge on Mikhailovsky highway, three cars with soybeans overturned. The main thing is that no one was hurt. The reasons for the incident are being clarified. There are no traces of sabotage on the spot. Details will be known after the investigation," it said.

The video recording of the incident was published by the Telegram channel "World of Belogorye."

"An accident happened on the railway in Belgorod. Three cars with soybeans derailed at the Kreida. No one was hurt, but it looks intimidating. The causes of the incident are being specified," the description for the video says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the "rail partisans" held several actions to render the railway tracks unusable in four regions of the Russian Federation.

On April 1, the head of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that a large fire at an oil depot had occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, located near the border with Ukraine.

On April 1, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, said that the explosion and the ensuing fire at the oil depot in the city of Belgorod of the Russian Federation could have occurred as a result of negligence.

On April 12, the Russian city of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine, reported damage to railway tracks.

On March 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that in Belgorod (Russia) there was an unauthorized detonation of ammunition due to disregard for safety rules and violations of transportation requirements.

On March 25, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that partisan detachments had been prepared in advance, which would remain in the rear of the Russians.

On March 23, the governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said that a shell allegedly fired from the Ukrainian side had flown into the village.