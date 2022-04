Ukraine Counts On EU Revision Of Export Quotas For Agricultural Sector And Their Maximum Reduction - Agrarian

Ukraine counts on the revision by the European Union of export quotas for the domestic agricultural sector and on their maximum reduction.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The main assistance is the revision of export quotas and their maximum reduction - this is the most important support that the Ukrainian agricultural business expects from the EU countries. In addition, we asked to simplify transit conditions in order to use ports in the Baltic Sea and Romanian ports in the Black Sea," said the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi in an interview with the Italian online publication Adnkronos.

According to him, the war in Ukraine has upset the market balance, so it is necessary to be prepared for rising food prices.

"This will continue until the normal balance of supply and demand is restored again. Today, supply on the world grain markets has fallen significantly. And it is possible that high grain prices will continue for another 3-5 years," Solskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine can export 1.5-2 million tons of agricultural products per month in the current situation.