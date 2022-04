In Mykolaiv region, as of April 21, about 20 villages remain occupied.

The Chairman of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, announced this an interview with Novoye Vremya.

"South of Snyhurivka there are occupied villages of Mykolaiv region. It is difficult to say how many, the front line is changing. Approximately 20. In some villages, even if there are no Russian military, but they are occupied - supplies to them come from the territory of Kherson region. Part of the humanitarian cargo goes through the corridors that we agree with them," said Vitalii Kim.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, invaders fired at the cities of Mykolaiv region from Grad, Uragan and Smerch. On the evening of April 18 and at night, the invaders randomly fired at most districts of Mykolaiv. There is the destruction of civilian objects, residential buildings, civil infrastructure of the city. Kindergartens and schools were also damaged.

Kim said earlier that the shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian troops was carried out with prohibited cluster munitions.

On April 15, Russian troops fired at Mykolaiv. The attack of the invaders fell on the residential areas of the city.