U.S. To Provide Ukraine Another USD 500 Million In Economic Aid

U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will provide another USD 500 million in direct economic assistance to Ukraine.

He announced this in his address on Thursday, April 21, following a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Washington, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are also demonstrating our support for the people of Ukraine. The United States announced today and we are ready to provide USD 500 million in direct economic assistance to the government of Ukraine," Biden said.

According to him, the total amount of economic assistance will reach USD 1 billion over the past 2 months in order to stabilize the Ukrainian economy and support the people.

“We are also stepping up pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. Today I am announcing that the U.S. is banning Russian-linked ships from entering U.S. ports. Ships flying the Russian flag or controlled by Russia cannot enter U.S. ports. None of them," the American President said.

Biden also announced the Unite for Ukraine program.

He noted that the program is intended for those who want to move from Europe to the United States.

Thus, a new humanitarian permit will be in force, which will provide an opportunity for legal migration.

At the same time, one of the conditions is the presence in the United States of a sponsor (a person who will provide financial expenses) - a relative or a non-governmental organization.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Biden announced a new USD 800 million military aid package to Ukraine.