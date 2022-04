Major Fire In Research Institute In Tver, Where Iskander And Air Defense Were Developed

In Tver, a fire broke out in the Central Defense Research Institute. Five people were killed. About 20 were injured.

This is reported by the Russian media on Telegram channels, referring to the local department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It concerns the Research Institute of Aerospace Defense. The Institute participated in the development of the Iskander missile system.

Rescuers still cannot put out the fire in the building.

According to emergency services, the flame covered several floors, the fire later spreads through the building.

It is previously known that the total area of the fire is about 1,000 square meters. It was given the third difficulty number. It is also reported about the collapse of the roof of the building.

