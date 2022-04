Kyiv Will Close Subway Station Zoloti Vorota On April 22 Due To Preparation Of Okean Elzy Concert

Kyiv will close the Zoloti Vorota subway station on Friday, April 22, due to the preparation of a charity concert by the Okean Elzy band.

The Kyiv City State Administration announced this in a message on Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tomorrow, the Zoloti Vorota subway station will be closed for entry and exit. The transfer to the Teatralna station will not work," the statement says.

It is noted that on the green line the movement of trains will take place between the stations Syrets - Lukianivska and between the stations Chervonyi Khutir - Palats Sportu.

There will be one interchange hub: Palats Sportu – Ploscha Lva Tolstoho.

On other lines, train traffic remains unchanged.

The statement notes that the changes are related to the preparation of the Okean Elzy charity concert.

The band's Facebook page says that on Sunday, April 24, the country's leading TV channels broadcasting the United News marathon will broadcast a charity concert by Okean Elzy called "And everything will be good," filmed at the Zoloti Vorota subway station.

Before, during and after the TV broadcast, funds will be collected on the account of the Tvoya Opora charity fund on a special website.

The collected funds will be sent to help the youngest Ukrainians - children who suffered from Russia's brutal war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from April 21, the Kyiv subway will resume train traffic on the red subway line to Lisova station.