Biden Announces New Package Of Military Assistance To Ukraine For USD 800 Million

The United States President Joe Biden has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for USD 800 million.

He announced this in his address on Thursday, April 21, following a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Washington, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The assistance is aimed at helping Ukrainians defend themselves in the East, in the Donbas.

This package includes heavy artillery, hundreds of howitzers and 144,000 pieces of ammunition for these howitzers.

Also, he said, the aid package includes more tactical drones.

The U.S. President noted that over the past two months, the U.S. has delivered military aid to Ukraine in record time.

Besides, according to the American leader, the U.S. acts as an intermediary and contributes to the receipt of assistance to Ukraine from other allies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Biden said that he was ready to come to Kyiv.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Biden to include the Russian Federation in the list of states-sponsors of terrorism, which is one of the most powerful and far-reaching sanctions in the U.S. arsenal.