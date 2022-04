The Verkhovna Rada expelled MP Viktor Medvedchuk (former Opposition Platform - For Life faction) from the committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea, national minorities, interethnic relations.

A total of 295 MPs voted for the adoption of draft resolution 7301, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By the adopted decision, Medvedchuk is relieved of his position as a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights.

The Law "On Committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine" determines that the election of MPs to committees is carried out on the basis of proposals from parliamentary factions, taking into account the principle of proportional representation in committees of parliamentary factions in accordance with the principle of quotas in accordance with the Regulations.

Medvedchuk received his seat under the quota of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction.

At the same time, the Regulations do not provide for a quota for proportional representation of non-factional MPs in the committees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Stefanchuk said that MP Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) would be deprived of his mandate after the court passed a sentence on the parliamentarian and its entry into force.

Medvedchuk recorded an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He offers to exchange him for the defenders and residents of Mariupol.

Medvedchuk is in a pre-trial detention center under heavy guard.