The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian SU-34 aircraft in the Izium direction in Kharkiv region, where fighting with the invaders continues. This was announced by the Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov in his Telegram channel today, April 21.

"Today, our defenders destroyed another enemy SU-34 aircraft. The Russian fighter was liquidated in the Izium district, where battles with the invaders continue," Synehubov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 21, the operational command South reported that the Ukrainian military had delivered 7 precision strikes on the positions of Russian troops in the south.

On April 21, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that in Popasna of Luhansk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a detachment of Russian mercenaries from Syria and Libya.

On April 20, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 9 enemy attacks in Donbas.

At the same time, the Russian invaders in the war with Ukraine have already lost 21,000 soldiers, 829 tanks and 172 aircraft.