Invaders Continue To Draw Up Reserves For Offensive In Donbas. New Satellite Images

The new satellite images recorded hundreds of units of military equipment near the border with Ukraine in the Belgorod region of Russia. The invaders continue to draw up reserves for an attack on the Donbas. The pictures were published by the adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Anton Herashchenko on Telegram.

So, the pictures were taken on Wednesday, April 20 near the village of Solota, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

"The pictures taken yesterday, April 20, show hundreds of units of military equipment in the area of the village of Solota, Valuisky district, Belgorod region," Herashchenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kremlin's desire to demonstrate any victories for the May 9 celebration is likely to influence the operational decisions of the Russian military command on the battlefield in the next weeks.

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also reported to Putin about the "capture of Mariupol."

In Ukraine, mercenaries from Syria and Libya are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian military destroyed their detachment of 20-25 people in Popasna in Luhansk region.

On Tuesday, April 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of Russian troops in Rubizhne and Popasna in Luhansk region.