China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of former senior official Fu Zhenghua for suspected bribe-taking and law violations for personal gains. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.

Fu was formerly deputy head of the Committee on Social and Legal Affairs of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Fu, who had served as China's deputy police chief and justice minister, was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws late March.