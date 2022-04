Russia began to search for the cruiser Moskva, which was sunken by Ukrainian Neptune missiles. This was announced by the officer of the operational command South Vladislav Nazarov, Suspіlne reports.

According to him, the Russians continue to block shipping in the Black Sea.

"The presence of the same composition of the enemy ship grouping remains in the Black Sea operational zone. Continuing to block shipping, the enemy fleet will carry out reconnaissance, cargo transportation and search activities at the site of the cruiser's sinking," the officer said.

Recall that earlier in the operational command South they said that the Russian cruiser Moskva after being hit by a Neptune missile rolled over and began to sink. The storm also contributed to this. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation acknowledged the loss of the Moskva cruiser, but the reason was "damage to the hull received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition."

Earlier, the Ukrainian military damaged the Russian frigate Admiral Essen.