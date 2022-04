Some NATO Member Countries Want War In Ukraine To Continue - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Some NATO member countries want the war in Ukraine to continue in order to achieve greater weakening of Russia.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in an interview with CNN Turk, writes European Pravda.

He notes that Turkey did not think that the Russian-Ukrainian war would continue for so long after the peace talks in Istanbul, which took place on March 29.

"But after the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the impression was that... NATO member countries have those who want the war to continue. Let the war continue, and Russia weaken," says Cavusoglu.

The Turkish diplomat also commented on the possibility of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to him, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in constant contact with both of them.

"President Erdogan will speak to the leaders again in the coming days. I spoke today with (Russian Foreign Minister) Lavrov and (Ukrainian Foreign Minister) Kuleba yesterday," Cavusoglu added.

He adds - a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in Turkey is still possible: "In principle, they both talk positively about coming together when there are appropriate conditions."

We will remind, Zelenskyy said that the destruction of the defenders of Mariupol would be a point in negotiations with Russia.

A military expert believes that Russia will agree to negotiations with Ukraine only if it begins to lose the war in the Donbas.