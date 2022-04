The Ukrainian military have launched seven accurate strikes on the positions of the Russian troops in the south. This is reported by the South Operational Command.

"Our units carried out seven accurate strikes against enemy positions during the night. The losses of the enemy are being specified," it was reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of March, the Center for Countering Disinformation warned of the possible use of Sarin (nerve agent) by the invaders in cities where they cannot break through the defense.

Besides, the Zaporizhzhia-Lviv train was damaged by an explosive wave and debris.