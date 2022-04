Olena Shuliak, leader of the Servant of the People party, said that Estonia recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

She wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Estonian parliamentarians made a historic decision for Ukraine. They recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people," she said.

Shuliak was present in the Estonian Parliament when the decision was made.

During her speech to her fellow parliamentarians from Estonia, she noted that it was symbolic that the highest legislative body of Estonia was the first to consider this issue, after all, it was it who, back in 1993, was the first to recognize the Holodomor arranged by "Stalin’s" Russia in Ukraine as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"We know Estonia as a country of zero tolerance for any totalitarianism, dictatorship, genocide and other manifestations of inhumane policy. And today they were the first to consider the issue of recognizing the genocide that Russia committed on the territory of Ukraine - but already in the 21st century," the politician noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Verkhovna Rada recognized the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine during the invasion in 2022 as genocide of the Ukrainian people and called on the international community to recognize the genocide.