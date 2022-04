Residents of the village of Manhush, located near Mariupol, discovered a 30-meter mass grave dug by the Russian military, where the invaders are trucking the bodies of the killed in an attempt to hide their crimes.

Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko announced this on the air of a nationwide telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our locals said that today they (invaders) dug a 30-meter mass grave near Manhush and trucks are bringing bodies that they are trying to hide there," he said.

According to the mayor, the purpose of the invaders is to hide all the crimes they have committed on the territory of Mariupol.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak and head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia confirmed their readiness to come to Mariupol for negotiations with Russian representatives on the evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian military defending the city.