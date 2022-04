Lithuania transferred heavy mortars to Ukraine to help fight Russian aggression. The number of weapons is not specified. It is reported by European Pravda with reference to the statement of the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anusauskas.

"We transferred heavy mortars to Ukraine. I won't name numbers, but we handed over a lot," he said.

The Minister of Defense added that the total value of all transferred military aid already reaches tens of millions of euros, and the cost of replacement could be 5-10 times higher. Among the weapons handed over to Ukraine are MANPADS, anti-tank weapons, grenades, ammunition, and machine guns.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Lithuania was the first in the EU to completely abandon Russian gas.

The Lithuanian Parliament calls on other EU countries to abandon Russian gas and oil.

Lithuania will fire teachers who approve of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Besides, Lithuania wants NATO to increase the number of its troops in the Baltic countries because of the Russian threat.

Earlier, Lithuania equated the St. George ribbon and the Z symbol with Nazi symbols.

It was also reported that Lithuania handed over a batch of equipment to Ukrainian TV and radio broadcasters to resume media broadcasts.