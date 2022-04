The transfer of spare parts for military aircraft to Ukraine allowed Ukraine to increase its air force by 20 aircraft.

According to the Yevropeiska Pravda online media with reference to CNN, such a statement was made by a senior U.S. official in the field of U.S. defense.

He did not elaborate on which country provided parts for the aircraft, but added that the United States and other countries were working "in order to provide them (Ukraine) with the parts needed to get their planes into the air."

The flow of spare parts has allowed Ukraine to expand its fleet of operational military aircraft despite ongoing Russian incursion.

"They have more planes now than they did three weeks ago," the official adds.

As earlier reported, on April 19, the Pentagon reported that Ukraine received assistance from other countries, which allowed to increase the number of military aircraft in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In response to a journalist's question, the speaker clarified that in this case, the word "platforms" means "aircraft," without providing details on this program.

"They (Ukrainians) have already received new planes and spare parts to take more planes into the air," he added.

These words gave grounds to believe that we are talking about the transfer of aircraft.

Later, however, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they received spare parts and components for aircraft from the allies - but not new aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, United States Department of Defense Secretary John Kirby said that Ukraine received fighter jets, as well as aircraft parts, from allied countries of the United States of America.