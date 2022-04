The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on member countries to provide funds to cover Ukraine's need for USD 5 billion in funding per month due to Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was stated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the Managing Director of the Fund specified that Ukraine will be able to receive funds directly from the IMF after the stabilization of the situation in the country.

"In our opinion, this is a program that we can start structuring for the future," Georgieva said.

According to her, it is unfair to expect that the Ukrainian authorities will develop and implement a massive package of reforms in wartime.

As earlier reported, in the near future, Ukraine will need USD 5 billion a month to cover the state budget deficit for at least the next three months.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the IMF is preparing for a large-scale restoration of Ukraine.

Earlier, the IMF launched a special account that provides a safe path for further financing of Ukraine.