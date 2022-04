Law enforcement agencies have found nine burials of civilians in Borodianka.

Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, announced this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We still cannot humanly move away from the consequences of the temporary occupation of the settlements of Kyiv region. The blood runs cold. During the investigation, nine more burials were discovered in Borodianka. The bastards did their best...," Venediktova said.

She noted that in one of the cases, a 15-year-old girl received a lung injury and died.

One of the victims was run over by an armored personnel carrier, another person died from shrapnel wounds.

"Three people were simply shot. The cause of death of three more citizens will be established after a forensic medical examination," the prosecutor general said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, all the rubble of collapsed houses was dismantled in Borodianka, and the bodies of 41 dead were found.

Venediktova spoke about the crimes of the Russian Federation in Borodianka - evidence is at every step.

In Borodianka, Kyiv region, about 200 residents are considered missing.