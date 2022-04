Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that as soon as Kyiv had a chance to hit Kerch, or Crimean, bridge, it would be done.

He said this on the air of NV radio.

According to Danilov, such a step is necessary, since the invaders use this crossing to bring reinforcements to their army.

In particular, asked “if we can hit the Crimean bridge as they are carrying aid along this path," the head of the NSDC said "if we had had an opportunity to do that, we would have done it already. If there is an opportunity do it, we will definitely do it."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense had earlier announced that the Russian Guard was preparing to block traffic on the Crimean bridge towards the Russian Federation.

Also, the occupation authorities limited the movement of the ferry crossing and air communication between the peninsula and the Russian Federation.

The formal reason for such actions is the fight against Ukrainian saboteurs and the prevention of possible terrorist attacks. In fact, this is how Putin's authorities are trying to respond to panic among Russian citizens who illegally resettled in Ukrainian Crimea after February 2014.

The invaders seek to stop the flow of fugitives from the peninsula.