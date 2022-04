Four evacuation buses could leave Mariupol through a humanitarian corridor on April 20.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She added that on Thursday, the evacuation of women, children, and the elderly will continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, Vereshchuk said the humanitarian corridor on Wednesday failed to work as it had been expected.