Overnight into April 21, Russian occupiers fired Uragan rocket launchers at Zelenodolsk in Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by Head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko in his Telegram channel.

According to him, people were not hurt and houses were not damaged.

The invaders hit the communications and left the town without electricity and water supplies. However, specialists have already resumed them.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in the morning of April 18, the Russian invaders launched several rocket attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region.

On April 10, the enemy fired missiles at Dnipropetrovsk region.

In Dnipro, an infrastructure facility was destroyed, and in Pavlohrad district, the premises of one of the industrial facilities were destroyed.

Overnight into April 2, residents of Dnipro heard several powerful explosions, some of which turned out to be an air defense system. However, the Russian invaders still managed to get into the infrastructure facility.