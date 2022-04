Russia has rejected the proposal of Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres to introduce an "Easter humanitarian pause" in Ukraine.

This was announced on April 20 by Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhii Kyslytsia on Twitter.

"The position of the moscow fuhrer was announced within a few hours at the Security Council," the permanent representative wrote and published a video of the Russian representative's speech.

The Kremlin called the call for a truce "a desire to give Kyiv nationalists and radicals a breather so that they could regroup" and receive new arms shipments.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 19, Mr. Guterres called on Russia and Ukraine to organize a "ceasefire regime" from April 21 to 24.

Ukraine supported the initiative of the UN Secretary General.